Floats 2017: why the odds favour a buoyant market

The initial public offering (IPO) market is poised to rebound in 2017 as blockbuster IPOs return, corporates divest assets and resource floats recover.The global sharemarket rally, sparked by Donald Trump's US election win, is fuelling hopes of a big year for Australian floats. A few billion-dollar IPOs – absent in 2016 – are expected as investors' risk appetite grows. Australia's second-largest wine company, Accolade Wine, is tipped for a billion-dollar listing or trade sale in 2017.