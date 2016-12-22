««« return to Daily Wine News index

The Bottling Company opens in Marlborough

A new contract bottling company has sprung up in Marlborough to service the needs of the growing wine industry. The Bottling Company was set up by directors Matt Elrick and Stefan Newman in May, after the pair noticed a gap in the bottling market. WineWorks, which bottles 40 per cent of New Zealand wine, has a substantial operation in the region, but Elrick said there was definitely room for a competitor. Total plantings in Marlborough were predicted to increase to almost 30,000 hectares by 2020, and this growth, combined with the effects of the earthquake, meant demand for bottling was on the rise.