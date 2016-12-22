|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/12/2016
Tougher liquor control needed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Working in a hospital emergency department must be messy and unpleasant many a time victims of accidents and crime are carried in. But how much worse it must be when the patient is the architect of her or her own misfortune by drinking to excess. And if that is not despicable enough, the drunk and his or her inebriated companions are often abusive and violent to emergency room staff trying to deal with them. "Absolutely diabolical," our heading on this story yesterday, was the gentlest description doctors could have given.