Tougher liquor control needed

Working in a hospital emergency department must be messy and unpleasant many a time victims of accidents and crime are carried in. But how much worse it must be when the patient is the architect of her or her own misfortune by drinking to excess. And if that is not despicable enough, the drunk and his or her inebriated companions are often abusive and violent to emergency room staff trying to deal with them. "Absolutely diabolical," our heading on this story yesterday, was the gentlest description doctors could have given.