««« return to Daily Wine News index

Best of the West in the Swan Valley

Sparkling, Verdelho, Chenin Blanc, Rosé, Tempranillo and Fortified – these are the six categories where Ray Jordan has rated Swan Valley wines the ‘Best of the West’ in his recently released 2017 wine guide.

As Western Australia’s oldest wine region, the Swan Valley is proud of their range of wines. Very few wine regions can say that they are able to produce such a range of quality wines from sparkling through to fortified styles all in the one region.

Ray Jordan has commented that, "The Swan Valley continues to be an important wine producing region in Western Australia.The quality of wines being produced is testament to the winemaking and the quality of fruit. The range of wines being produced is excellent with soft and generous reds and flavoursome aromatic whites such as Verdelho and Chenin strong features. The recent focus on using old vine Shiraz and Grenache to create wines that capture the essence of the Valley has been one of the highlights."

Sparkling: Sittella Methode Traditionelle Chardonnay Pinot Noir 2012

Verdelho: Faber Vineyard Verdelho 2009

Chenin Blanc: Bella Ridge Chenin Blanc 2011

Rosé: Bella Ridge Bella Rosé 2012

Tempranillo: Upper Reach Tempranillo 2015

Fortified: John Kosovich Rare Muscat

Ray Jordan has recently released his annual wine guide, just in time for Christmas and it is fantastic to see so many Swan Valley wines featured. Ray has been writing about wine for nearly 40 years and in 2010 he was awarded the WA Wine Press Club Jack Mann Memorial Medal for his contribution to the WA wine industry.