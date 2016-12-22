««« return to Daily Wine News index

Eileen Hardy chardonnay celebrates 30 years

Unplanned parental obligations prevented me from attending perhaps the most important Australian wine tasting of the past 12 months: 30 years of Eileen Hardy chardonnay. Eileen chardonnay is an important wine in the Australian top-tier chardonnay pantheon as its development over the years reflects in many ways the grape variety's evolution across the country. Indeed, our winemakers have refashioned it to reflect changes in the times, wine lovers' tastes and the nature of what and how we now like to eat.