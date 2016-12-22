««« return to Daily Wine News index

How Hot 100 Wines Does Things Differently

Wine shows are curious beasts, quixotic exercises in squeezing the subjective into objective holes. Ultimately they all have the same aim – to find the best wines – but they don’t always take the same path to get there. But no wine show before or since has forged a trail quite like Hot 100 Wines. From its inception a decade ago, the Hot 100 has done things differently. It focused solely on South Australian wines at the outset and from that foundation of geographical rigour it has expanded to become the most open-minded, free thinking and adventurous wine show in the country.