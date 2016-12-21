|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Multimillion-dollar winery faces objection
China's third-largest winemaker has proposed an $80 million winery in Victoria's north-west. Wei Long Grape Wine Co has proposed a facility with an annual crush of 84,000 tonnes outside of Mildura and the project was in the planning approval stages. Planning consultant James Golsworthy who is heading up the applications for Wei Long said he was concerned an objection to the plans could mean a delay in construction and operation.The objection was concerned about the impact increased traffic would have on local roads and how the development would affect water and power supply to other properties.