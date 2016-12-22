««« return to Daily Wine News index

Mums-to-be encouraged to enjoy the water

Expecting mums are being encouraged to save the bubbly for celebrations after the birth of their child; and for breastfeeding mums after they have finished breastfeeding. Warning labels on Australian wine bottles are now reinforcing that message.



Australian winemakers continue to work with DrinkWise and the Australian Government to promote the health message that it is safest not to consume alcohol if you are pregnant, considering pregnancy or breastfeeding. A recent review of the top selling Australian wine products in major retail outlets found that 90 per cent carried the DrinkWise pregnancy warning logo.



“Australian winemakers want all Australians to enjoy Aussie wine this Christmas with their friends and family and they are also passionate about encouraging responsible alcohol consumption,” said Tony Battaglene, Chief Executive of the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA).



“By voluntarily adopting the pregnancy warning logo, our industry is showing that we are serious about promoting responsible consumption messages, and we are pleased to be working with the Government to help deliver these messages via our labels.



“This industry-led initiative has resulted in the increasing adoption of the pregnancy warning labels on Australian wine products over the last three years and is a great achievement for the wine industry. We can still improve on these results, and we will. Our target is 100% uptake in the Australian wine industry.



We recognise that labelling alone has a limited impact on behavioural change and so we are working with DrinkWise, major retailers, and cellar doors, to promote increased awareness and understanding of the specific health message delivered by these labels.



The WFA Review summary can be found at www.wfa.org.au/resources/pregnancy-warning-labeling/