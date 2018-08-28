Comprehensive new Direct to Consumer research now available

Direct to Consumer (DtC) sales by Australian wine business have grown an average of ten percent in the last year, or around double the rate of increase of their overall sales, a new report has shown.

The research also shows that smaller wine businesses are generally growing their sales at a quicker rate than larger ones.

At the same time, sales through third-party online retailers have decreased by 17%, pointing to the overall improved health of the Australian wine sector.

Events — a major driver of new customer acquisition — grew by 31%.

The report by Wine Business Solutions is based on the responses from 190 wineries with the majority from Australia.

The most important benchmarks are compared against those from wineries in New Zealand, South Africa and the United States.

This is the sixth successive year that Wine Business Solutions has carried out the DtC survey and the resulting report covers all important aspects of direct sales.

Wine Business Solutions principal Peter McAtamney said the report was designed to help wine business owners make informed business decisions and manage factors that affect consumer demand, loyalty and preference for wine brands.

“It has been designed to provide meaningful and actionable insights for wine producers throughout Australia and is an essential tool when building long-term sales strategies,” McAtemney said.

The full report, ‘Taking the Direct Route 2018’, is available for purchase here https://winebusinesssolutions.com.au/shop/taking-the-direct-route-2018/