Call for poster abstract submissions: Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference 2019

Are you ready to share your latest research or technical discoveries?

Poster abstract submissions are now open for the 17th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference, coming up in Adelaide from 21 – 24 July 2019.

Submit your poster abstract for a chance to be selected to present your exciting new research in a ‘Fresh Science’ session at the 17th AWITC. Posters presented at the conference are also in the running for a range of prizes.

For more information and to submit your abstract please click here.

Abstracts must be no more than 250 words. Abstract submissions close Friday, 12 April 2019.