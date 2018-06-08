Building a business through bottling

The benefits of quality control through on-site bottling

Nestled in the Adelaide Hills, Shaw + Smith’s Balhannah winery has got the works when it comes to growing, making, storing and bottling their wine. A business that prides itself on quality control and sustainable management, Shaw + Smith have their own bottling and labelling system on site to proof the product from start to finish. Chloe Szentpeteri spoke to winemaker, Sam Davies, to learn more about their facilities.

Bottling is a key component when it comes to the life and characteristics of wine. The timing of bottling, the glass, closures and the packaging all make a difference to the final product. The downfall is that often production doesn’t come cheap – with some significant financial overheads to keep in check. The big question for many wineries, both large and small, is how to manage the production process and minimise the costs.

Winemaker, Sam Davies, said Shaw + Smith have developed a bottling system that gives the team total control over the winemaking process.

In 2002 the winery implemented its own bottling line at Balhannah and it worked so well, they’ve never looked back.

And Shaw + Smith aren’t the only winery in the Adelaide Hills to opt for a self-run bottling site.

The newest addition to the region is Sidewood Estate’s bottling line, which is located at Verdun.

Equipped with a $4 million winery expansion, the winery’s bottling line has an annual production capacity of five million bottles and can label up to 3000 bottles an hour.

Adelaide Hills producers will be able to source bottling and labelling services from the winery, which could generate an additional revenue stream for the facility.

Despite this new increased competition in the local contract bottling market, both service providers have the same end goal: quality control.

“What we’re looking for is always the quality and we achieve that by growing the grapes, making the wine, bottling it onsite and by storing it in the warehouse here as well, so everything is completely under our control,” Davies said.

“In order to do that we need to do everything and the bottling line is a crucial part of that.”

Throughout its working life, the bottling line has been routinely maintained to ensure efficiency and continued productivity as an integral part of the business.

Adjustments have been made along the way but the major equipment remains largely the same. One exception to this is the adoption of equipment specifically designed for capping the bottles, as production has moved fully from cork to screwcap.

This has been a business move that Davies said is better suited to meet the style of wines Shaw + Smith produce, and which additionally removes potential problems associated with cork taint and TCA when the wine is bottled.

“I think it’s the confidence in putting wine into a bottle and maintaining that quality with the closure that you’ve got.

“We’ve all tested amazing wine under cork but we’ve also tasted wines that aren’t so good – if they’ve got premature oxidation or TCA problems – and we just wanted to eliminate that aspect that we can’t control, and instead go to screwcap,” he explained.

And for varieties like Sauvignon Blanc, which dominates the plantings of Balhannah’s 35 hectare vineyard, the freshness and purity of the wine is, from Davies’ perspective, complemented by a screwcap.

Machinery maintenance and optimisation

Aside from equipment changes to cater for screwcaps, the bottling line is running fully efficient. So much so, that the winery offers contract bottling for select clients.

For small to medium producers in the Adelaide Hills region, this provides an opportunity to locally source services to bottling and packaging requirements.

Whether this is simply the bottling, or just the labelling, Shaw + Smith is equipped to do it all.

“We buy the labels in, so we’ve got suppliers that provide the glass, screwcaps, labels and cartons. That all comes in from third party suppliers, so we purchase and then we use it here onsite,” Davies said.

So, with a bottling line that works so well, what could go wrong?

Like most mechanical equipment, a little TLC is often needed to keep the line operating at maximum efficiency.

Every piece of machinery has a shelf life to a certain degree but by maintaining that machinery across an extended period of time, then operators can get a good run out of it.

For Shaw + Smith, that means operating the bottling line for longer hours with minimal stops.

“The minute that you’ve got machinery standing still for a while, things start to go wrong,” Davies said.

“What we worked out relatively quickly was that if you can keep machines running for longer, you see less problems with mechanical faults.

“So if we were doing a smaller run and stopping, now we’ll push out to a larger run and try and keep the machines running for longer periods of time continuously.

“That gives you a better cost of efficiency, you don’t have the starting and the stopping, you don’t have the labour associated with bringing people in earlier, finishing late and [all the] time in between with it stopping and people standing around doing nothing,” he added.

Not only has this proven more beneficial in terms of productivity, the winery has reduced costs by bottling numerous wines in a day, rather than doing a different variety on separate occasions.

This reduces the overheads and allows for better planning with scheduled maintenance, which Davies said gives Shaw + Smith ‘bang for its buck’ when production is a go.

As an extra savings measure, the winery recently installed solar panels which has reduced power demand by 30%, reducing the overall costs associated with the bottling line.

“We always try to keep abreast of new technology that’s emerging and if it can work for us and we’ll embrace those ideas as they come to light,” Davies said.

“At the moment we’ve got a line that’s running really well and really efficiently. We’re happy with it and for the size that we are as well – what we’ve got here is great for what we need.”

Evolution in a bottle

Over the years, Shaw + Smith have predominantly used two types of bottles.

A classic Burgundy style, used for Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Shiraz, and a classic Bordeaux flint used for Sauvignon Blanc.

Moving to screwcap required a change in the type of bottles used, so the winery moved from heavier set Burgundy bottles to lighter weight glass.

“It still fits the purpose and it’s still aesthetically pleasing to the eye, it just feels like you’re not going to the gym every time you lift the bottle,” Davies laughed.

“And that’s good for your carbon offsets over the world which you can drastically reduce by using lighter bottles.”

Improved ergonomics and reduced carbon all for a cheaper price, ideal for exporting due to the lower cost of freight.

To be or not to be… a bottling facility

While it certainly has its benefits in terms of quality control, productivity rates and some reduced costs, is it viable to run your own bottling facility?

Davies said it’s all about crunching the numbers and sticking to the business’ vision.

“You need to look at the big picture and see whether having your own bottling line will prove cost effective for the amount of wine that you’re producing and trying to bottle, or whether it’s cheaper to go to a third party contract bottling facility,” he said.

“You’ve got cost on one side but you’ve also got quality, so ultimately, if you want to have your own bottling line and this is the reason we did it, it’s because it gives you quality.

“It gives you the flexibility to bottle the wines that you want to, when you want to and when the wine is looking at its best, as opposed to being dictated to.

“For example, if you want to bottle your wine at a different place, but you can’t because there’s no time slots available, then you’re not bottling that wine at its optimum stage,” Davies explained.

If you’re in the position of owning a bottling facility, the consumer or client expectations on product and delivery have changed over time, and one major demand is now accreditation.

Davies said external accreditation can be gained from auditors, who can certify wineries on hazard analysis and critical control (HACCP) or a BRC standard which certifies food safety.

“HACCP looks at the system as a whole, and those crucial points we need to focus on – A) to make it safe and B) to ensure that quality is upheld,” he said.

“A lot of people are demanding that from bottling facilities or from wineries or producers so probably a few years ago the demand wasn’t there for that.

“The auditors can make sure that everything we’re doing is above the level of satisfactory and we’re achieving excellence.”

Is it affordable for a winery to own and operate a bottling facility? It depends on your desired outcome and management procedures.

In black and white, it comes down to two things: the cost, and what a business is willing to sacrifice for financial benefits; and the quality.