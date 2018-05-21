Bill Calabria celebrates 70

Australian winemaker Bill Calabria celebrated his 70th birthday with a charity event at Sydney’s Doltone House to support two very worthy causes, raising $82,000.00.

“Dad is a vintage baby, born in March the middle of the grape harvest, and rarely had the opportunity to celebrate his birthday in the way he deserved due to the long vintage hours,” commented Bill’s son, Andrew Calabria, sales and marketing manager of Calabria Family Wines.

“All of Dad’s life achievements have been milestones; the boxing, the music, the winemaking accolades, charity donations and awards, which include receiving the Order of Australia and the prestigious NSW Graham Gregory award.

“But I think reaching 70 is a milestone worth celebrating in itself here tonight, and as Dad is not a materialistic individual, it made sense to use his birthday celebration to raise money for two important charities,” added Andrew.

The Calabria family

300 guests attended the event, which raised $82,000 from a celebrity auction and guest donations, put towards the Charlie Teo Foundation and The Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Bill Calabria Foundation was established in 2008 and is committed to raising funds to support other charitable organisations, the financially under-privileged, sick or needy and to enable the support of the Australian community.

Bill Calabria is the second generation of the family, taking over the reigns of the wine business from his parents Francesco and Elizabeth.

Things haven’t always been easy for the migrant Italian family, with Calabria the youngest sibling of nine, or the business, which was forced to stop producing wine in the 1980s when the industry crashed.

Nevertheless, his generosity to the industry and others, contributing regularly to charities, has never wavered and recognition of this was given during his appointment to the Order of Australia.

A humbled Bill Calabria was very touched by the support and collaboration.

“I am grateful for everyone taking the time and providing financial support.

“With the generosity of family, friends and colleagues, we have been able to give back to the community and make this dream a reality.

“My mum always said to me that no matter what you have, you always have something to give to someone less fortunate,” Bill said.