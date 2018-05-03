Australian winery crowned ‘World’s Best Cabernet’

France, known as the birthplace of Cabernet Sauvignon, has crowned a South Australian winery with the title of World’s Best Cabernet.

Family-owned, Clare Valley winery Taylors Wines received the supreme award for World’s Best Cabernet this week in France at the Concours International des Cabernets (International Competition of Cabernets) for its top wine, The Visionary Cabernet Sauvignon 2014.

The World’s Best Cabernet Sauvignon is the highest honour awarded at the International Competition of Cabernets and is selected by a panel of France’s top sommeliers.

The tasting, conducted at the Le Splendid Restaurant in Lyons, in conjunction with the Union de la Sommellerie Française (UDSF), brought together 20 of the most prestigious sommeliers in the region to taste more than 250 wines and decide which wine would receive the award for World’s Best Cabernet.

Third-generation winemaker and managing director, Mitchell Taylor, said it is an honour for his family and the winemaking team to receive the title.

“Australian wines are quickly growing notoriety overseas for their immediate freshness, generous flavours and diverse styles,” he said.

“For an Australian wine to receive the award for World’s Best Cabernet, against the Goliaths in France, is a testament to the consistent quality of Australian wine.

“Cabernet is the heart and soul of our business, and the very first variety we planted on our family estate back in 1969.

“This wine is a dedication to my grandfather, Bill Taylor Senior., and his vision to craft wines that would rival the world’s best. I know he would be extremely proud of this great accomplishment,” Taylor said.

The President of the Association des Sommeliers Lyonnais et Rhône-Alpes Laurent Derhé (named Best Sommelier in France, 2007) noted in his assessment that The Visionary 2014 was “a Cabernet with a superb, sparkling garnet robe. A nose both complex and open, and should please everyone.

“This is a flawless, modern Cabernet that will please immediately,” he said.

Since its inception in 2014, Australian wineries have dominated the International Competition of Cabernets, taking the prize for World’s Best Cabernet in three of the five years. Including Taylors, previously winning wineries include Penny’s Hill (2016) and Fermoy (2015).

The World’s Best Cabernet award comes off the back of a fantastic year for the Taylor family, who, in 2017, received the title for World’s Most Awarded Winery and World’s Most Awarded Wine by the World Association of Wine Writers and Journalists.

More information about the International Competition of Cabernets can be found at www.concourscabernets.com