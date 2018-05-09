Australian winemakers welcome budget 2018

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) welcomed the announcement in the 2018 Federal Budget of the appointment of six new agricultural counsellors in the Department of Agriculture.

Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Winemakers Federation of Australia, said agricultural counsellors are vital to the development of agricultural exports in the market.

“WFA has worked closely with the network of agricultural counsellors around the world, with the most recent success being the reduction in major technical barriers to trade in Vietnam.

“The government’s emphasis on improved access for agriculture to overseas markets is most welcome. The wine sector will benefit from these initiatives as will rural and regional Australia.”

Minister for agriculture and water resources, David Littleproud, said the Budget would help grow agricultural exports and jobs, underpinned by strong biosecurity.

“Trade is key to our farmers’ futures and our nation’s future. Our investment will deliver better access to global markets and jobs to rural and regional Australia,” Littleproud said.

Battaglene also welcomed the recognition of agriculture as a vital cog in the Australian economy and commended the government for its increased investment in biosecurity.

“The additional $101.6 million earmarked to better protect our borders is vital to security of supply and our ability to meet growing export demand,” he said.

“Relief for small producers, with the Budget continuing the immediate asset write-off for small business assets under $20,000 is also welcome.”

Minister for resources and Northern Australia, Matthew Canavan, said the government is also investing over $260 million to develop standardised satellite data and global positioning satellite technology to ensure Australia has world-leading technology to create jobs and support Australian industry and the economy.

“This world-leading satellite technology will transform the operations and potential of industries and businesses, such as mining, construction, maritime, aviation, agriculture, utilities, resources, and related sectors leading to more jobs.”

The Australian wine industry contributes (conservatively) $40.2 billion in gross output to the Australian economy and supports over 170,000 full and part time jobs.

Total annual wine production has been estimated at 1.2 billion litres with a gross value of $5.9 billion and wine grapes are grown in every Australian state & territory with South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria being the largest wine grape producers.

Wine is Australia’s fourth most valuable export after beef, wheat and wool valued at $2.5 billion in 2017-18.

Australian wine is export oriented with approximately 60% of output headed for wine markets in Europe, North America and Asia.