Australian wine made our way

A new campaign to drive international demand for Australian wine has been unveiled at Vinexpo Hong Kong (29–31 May), where Australia is headlining the event as ‘Country of Honour’ with a huge contingent of 151 exhibitors, showcasing 225 wine brands from 51 wine regions.

Wine Australia chief executive Andreas Clark said the targeted campaign is a key part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package) that aims to raise the perception and demand for Australian wine in key export markets – including China and the USA.

“Australian Wine Made Our Way celebrates the authenticity of Australian wine, the strong bonds of camaraderie in our community and the excitement of striving for excellence and being innovative to produce wines bursting with freshness,” Clark said.

“It’s about selling the story of Australian wine to the world and delivering a brand strategy that can be leveraged by Australian wine regions and wineries.”

Clark added that a comprehensive study conducted in seven countries found that importers, retailers and consumers view Australians and Australian wine as bold, exciting and authentic, which he said is reflected in the new campaign.

“We are highlighting that Australian wine is unique. Australia’s environment and history puts our wines alongside the world’s best winemaking nations but what makes us really different is the creative thinking and the sense of camaraderie within our wine community.

“We have the freedom to experiment – while we respect tradition, we are not forced to adhere to regional rules, our winemakers take traditional techniques and apply them in new ways,” he said.

“That’s the message we are taking to the world with vigour – under the banner Australian Wine Made Our Way – we’re delivering the news that we’re growing the most diverse, thrilling wine scene in the world.”

To celebrate its prestigious Country of Honour role, Australia is presenting a packed three-day program of education, master classes and exclusive tastings showcasing the talent of Australian winemakers – with more than 1400 wines being showcased.

More than 17,000 trade and media are expected to attend Vinexpo Hong Kong and they will be among the first to see the new branding to drive demand for Australian wine in international markets.

The targeted campaign is a key part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package) that aims to raise the perception and demand for Australian wine in key export markets – including China and the USA.

View the full program for Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018 here.