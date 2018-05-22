Australian Food & Beverages Pty Ltd new appointment

The Geber Family Group of Companies have announced the appointment of Michelle Geber, currently general manager of Château Tanunda, to the newly created role of managing director of Australian Food & Beverages Pty Ltd, reporting to the board.

The Geber family are proud custodians of Château Tanunda, a heritage icon of the Barossa with over 128 years of fine winemaking behind it.

Under Geber ownership, the last 20 years has seen a remarkable investment and restoration period with significant developments in the sunken garden and croquet lawn, maturation cellars, basket press winery and a dynamic strategy of purchasing key vineyards, which has launched the winery onto the international stage to considerable acclaim.

“Our international success is well documented; we are the number one Barossa brand in Switzerland and Russia with Château Tanunda’s ‘Grand Barossa’ collection of wines, and hold leading positions throughout Europe including Germany, Poland and Belgium,” said Michelle Geber.

“Our export strength is something we take great pride in as a family, and I am looking forward to giving more focus to the domestic side of the business.”

John Geber said the family business is undergoing a generational change.

“The opportunities for luxury, family owned Australian wine in key Asian and Australian markets is well known.

“We’ve recently appointed key sales and marketing personnel to capitalise on our export growth as well as exciting new domestic opportunities, with a dedicated management team the focus is entirely on delivering these new strategies under Michelle’s leadership.”

Michelle started her career in wine marketing roles with renowned wine companies Banfi and Concha Y Toro, where in 2009 she launched Château Tanunda in the USA.

In 2012 she moved back to Australia to take up the Sales and Marketing role in the family business leading success in the Australian, Chinese and European markets and consolidating the luxury wine strategy of the company.

“The Barossa is in high growth internationally and we are well-positioned to act on this, we continue to expand in the luxury part of the market through our Old Vines Expressions range of wines, Single Vineyard and ‘The Chateau’ range,” Michelle said.

“I am supported by a very disciplined and dynamic team and our portfolio exudes genuine craftsmanship and authenticity with over 280 acres of our own vineyards in the Barossa, forming an integral part of our growth.”

A prestigious honour to lead this iconic winery, Michelle Geber is one of a select few, female managing directors leading a dynamic wine business.

John Geber will retain the position of Chairman of the group of companies supported by the advisory board.