Aus Sparkling Wine Show date announced

The 2018 Australian Sparkling Wine Show (ASWS) will be held on Tuesday 16 October, 2018, with Huon Hooke confirmed as chairperson.

Essi Avellan MW, internationally renowned sparkling and Champagne specialist and author will also join the 2018 judging panel.

Hooke brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a leading independent wine writer, contributing to publications including Decanter, Gourmet Traveller Wine, Good Weekend and his own ventures huonhooke.com and The Real Review.

The ASWS is the only dedicated sparkling wine show in Australia, aiming to showcase and provide nationally recognised opportunities and benchmarking for Australia’s sparkling wine producers.

This year, ASWS welcomes new committee members for the 2018 show, including Justin Hodge, Sarah Phillips and Glenn Thompson.

Ed Carr, former AWSW judge, said the Show highlights the increasing quality and calibre of Australian sparkling wines, which continue to draw international praise.

“I have always been impressed by the calibre of the sparkling wines with many exhibits that would be held with high regard in international competition,” said Carr.

“At this type of competition there is opportunity to review many wines that are relatively rare in the general market and this always adds an extra level of discovery to the judging.”

The Exhibitor and Trade tasting, including the 2018 ASWS Trophy Presentation will follow on Thursday 25 October at Meat Fish Wine in Melbourne.

Further information about the Australian Sparkling Wine Show can be found at: www.australiansparklingwineshow.com.au