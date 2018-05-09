Artwine releases ‘The Real Thing’ Albarino from Adelaide Hills

Artwine which is well known for their innovation with the emerging varieties within Australia has created yet another first by releasing the first Adelaide Hills “Real” Albariño from fruit grown on its Woodside vineyard.

The wine was launched today at the Adelaide Hills Wine Region “Hills Heist” event at Gourmet Traveller Wine in Sydney.

Owners, Judy and Glen Kelly, initially planned to plant Albariño in 2009.

However, before the rootlings were delivered it was discovered that the clone which had been imported to Australia had been mis-classified by the CSIRO and was actually Savagnin.

“We quickly changed our plans at the time and decided to plant Fiano instead,” Judy said.

“The Fiano has done incredibly well for us but our beloved Albariño has been a long time coming.

“However, the wait has been truly worth it and to be launching the real variety today is incredibly exciting – hence our name “The Real Thing Albariño,” she said.

The wine originates from Rias Baixas on the cooler west coast of Spain which borders Portugal where the grape is also grown extensively and called Alvarinho.

The wine is dry exuding aromas of citrusy lime and stone fruits which follow through to the palate with some minerality giving the wine added complexity.

The variety is highly lauded in Spain where they love to match with seafood.

“We have made our first vintage to the traditional fresh crisp style,” Judy remarked.

“But once our yield improves we have plans to create two styles, one with additional complexity.”

The Artwine brand was created in 2008 and is synonymous with emerging varieties that Judy & Glen Kelly have planted and produced over many years.

They now have 15 estate grown varieties between their Clare Valley and Adelaide Hills vineyard which also houses their spectacular Cellar Door.

The emerging varieties are Prosecco, Fiano, Viognier, Pinot Gris, Tempranillo, Graciano, Montepulciano, Cabernet Franc, Grüner Veltliner and Albariño.

Traditional varieties include Pinot Noir, Merlot, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache and Riesling.

Albariño will retail for $30. All wines can be purchased online or at Cellar Door or

contact Artwine for stockist and distributor information.

To contact Judy Kelly, email wine@artwine.com.au or phone +61 0411 422 450.