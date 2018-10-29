ACCC Wine Grapes Market Study: submissions closing soon

Submissions for the ACCC’s Wine Grapes Market Study are due Friday, 2 November 2018.

In the meantime, the ACCC are still seeking submissions from growers, winemakers, retailers, and others operating in the industry.

The purpose of the market study is to complete an in-depth review of the industry and identify any market failures or trade practices issues that may be preventing the functioning of competitive markets or resulting in detriment to wine grape growers.

For more information, see the ACCC website.