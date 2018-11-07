ACCC invites Riverina growers to share their industry concerns at Griffin forum

The ACCC is inviting wine grape growers in the Riverina to attend a forum in Griffith next Tuesday, 13 November, to share their views about competition and fair trading issues in their industry.

The forum is part of the ACCC’s wine grapes market study, which is examining competition, contracting practices, transparency, and risk allocation issues in the wine grape supply chain.

“A recent ACCC survey showed there are a lot of frustrated growers in the Riverina region and we’d like to hear more about their concerns,” ACCC Deputy Chair Mick Keogh said.

“For example, Riverina growers raised concerns about their ability to sell grapes to different buyers. This indicates there could be issues with competition and market dynamics in the region, which hurts the prices growers get for their produce and results in them shouldering undue risk along the supply chain.”

“Riverina growers showed the most concern of all growers we surveyed across the country about contracts imbalances with winemakers. The majority don’t think the contracts they’re signing are fair and are concerned about a lack of clear information about the prices they get for their produce,” Mr Keogh said.

Other concerns raised by Riverina growers include quality assessment factors that lead to some winemakers downgrading grapes, and the effectiveness of the existing voluntary code.

The forum is being held at the Coro Club in Griffith from 9am–12pm and is open to growers and grower representatives. Growers can submit a question or provide information before the forum by emailing the ACCC: WineGrapes@accc.gov.au.

“I would encourage any grower in the region with a view about the future of their industry to come to the forum and talk with us. This is an important opportunity to tell their story and contribute to the ACCC’s findings and any recommendations concerning the industry,” Mr Keogh said.

More information is available here.