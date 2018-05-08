A national voice for wine grapegrowers

Australian Vignerons is travelling across South Australia as a part of the Wine Grape Council of South Australia’s 2018 Roadshows.

The message to growers is that a national voice for Australian wine grape growers is more important than ever.

Delivering the message of national advocacy is Anna Hooper, Acting CEO of Australian Vignerons.

Hooper takes the reins from Andrew Weeks who recently left to pursue other interests in the wine industry.

Hooper has over 20 years of experience working in the wine industry and has worked across all aspects of wine and grape production and has a practical understanding of the issues facing growers and makers of wine.

One of the key goals for Australian Vignerons at the South Australian roadshows is to make growers aware of the support and promotion provided to Australia’s wine grape growers by Australian Vignerons.

“Growers need to understand that their voice on biosecurity, research and other critical issues is essential,” said Hooper.

“The recent national surveillance for Grapevine Pinot Gris Virus is just one example of how an industry voice ensured that post entry quarantine restrictions were not lifted prematurely.

“Another one of our roles is to advocate on behalf of growers and act as an insurance policy against negative political decisions at a federal level.

“Without Australian Vignerons, growers don’t have a seat at the table,” she explained.

The wide scope of responsibilities of Australian Vignerons is also on display at the roadshows.

Australian Vignerons is the signatory to the Emergency Plant Pest Response Deed (EPPRD) for the national wine sector.

This means that if there is an incursion, growers have a voice speaking on their behalf.

“Biosecurity is always a looming threat for wine grape growers,” Hooper added.

“Having a national body who is across all biosecurity issues from state to state is vital for the industry.”

Hooper will also talk about Australian Vignerons’ role in selecting the Wine Australia board, progress on the national sustainability program and the dramatic consequences of legislative changes to the draft National Alcohol Strategy.

Feedback from growers at the roadshows has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Our presentation at these roadshows highlights the many things Australian Vignerons does for Australian winegrape growers,” Hooper said.

“It’s great to see growers becoming aware of national issues and knowing they have someone in their corner.”

Australian Vignerons is a lean operation focused wholly on helping Australian wine grape growers.

The independent board of Australian Vignerons is a group of industry leaders with skills in all facets of the wine industry.

Each one of these experts volunteers their time to further the Australian wine industry, with a particular focus on wine grape growers.

The Wine Grape Council of South Australia (WGCSA) Roadshows is bringing together the key industry bodies representing winegrape growers.

Australian Vignerons is joined by Vinehealth Australia, WGCSA, Australian Wine Research Institute and the South Australian Wine Industry Association.

Further roadshows will be held in Clare (May 10), Barossa (May 11), Adelaide Hills & Langhorne Creek (May 15) and Limestone Coast (May 17). For details, visit www.wgcsa.com.au/2018-roadshow.html

For more information about Australian Vignerons, please call Anna Hooper on 0427 685 077 or by email anna@australianvignerons.com.au